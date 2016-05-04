Mobile September 11 exhibit opens Thursday in Sioux City

A mobile September 11, 2001 exhibit will be on display at the Hard Rock in Sioux City from May 5-11.

A mobile exhibit detailing history of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks will be parked in Sioux City for just under a week.

The 9/11 Never Forget exhibit was created as a tribute to all those whose lives were sacrificed on that September day. "This is a tremendous tribute," said Dave Drew, Woodbury County Sheriff. "You know we never forget 9/11."

Legion riders and local authorities escorted the mobile museum from South Sioux City, Nebraska over to Sioux City. "I'm a Vietnam veteran and we weren't treated very good but, things like this, everybody should show respect for," said Larry Salmon with the American Legion Riders.

The tractor trailer is an interactive display with artifacts from ground zero. FDNY firefighters give tours of the museum telling their own personal stories from that day. "It's a great deal," Drew added. "Young kids are maybe going to see for the first a little bit of history of 9/11."

The exhibit will be parked at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino from May 5-11. As it pulled into the parking lot, people crowded fences to watch it as it parked.

Diane Pough traveled to New York in November of 2001. She went as Sparkle the Clown to try and cheer up victims of the attacks. Pough eagerly waved an American flag as the trailer came to a halt where she plans to come see it. "It's a chance to follow up on the firemen that I haven't seen," she said.

The exhibit is free to the public.


