Severe weather possible Monday 5/9

After a round of showers and storms late Sunday night/early Monday morning, another round is expected to fire up Monday afternoon and produce a few severe thunderstorms across Siouxland.

These are expected to continue this evening which means not everywhere, but a few communities could very well see some of these storms during the evening commute, so be sure to keep an eye on the weather.

The main threats with these storms are large hail and damaging winds with a very low if not non-existent tornado threat. The main concern for that is well south of Siouxland.

