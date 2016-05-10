Le Mars woman celebrates 100th birthday

100 years is a long time and the stories Lorena Becker has stored away seem nearly endless.

Becker celebrated hit the century mark on May 10th celebrating her birthday with friends and family at Prime Assisted Living in Le Mars, Iowa. "I'll never forget this day," Becker told KTIV.

Becker has lived in Plymouth County her entire life. She was a farm wife, married to a man by the name of Lee. He died in 1991, but she credits her husband for keeping her youth all these years."Well I always had my own way with my husband," said Becker. "Although he'd get mad, but I never scolded the children. He had to do the scolding."

Her son, John, said that was case. During an interview, Becker's sister Laura Jarmusz, sat next to her as she welcomed her sister to the century-old club. "It's very special to me," she said. Jarmusz is 103 years old.

The relationship the sisters have seems stronger than ever and they act just like you'd expect two sister to do. "She came back here for two years now," Becker noted. Jarmusz turned her head to look at her sister and sternly replied "eight" as the two shared a laugh.

The odds of living to 100 are 2 in 10,000 according to Discover The Odds. Sharing the day with family was one her biggest wishes. "I love my family and they do a lot of things for me and that's what counts," Becker said.

Becker and Jarmusz have outlived five other siblings. Becker says her biggest thrill in life was walking halfway up the Statue of Liberty.

Jarmusz will turn 104 in December.