UPDATE: Sioux City Community School District approves settlement

A $20,000 settlement has been reached between Sioux City Community Schools and the family of a student who was sexually exploited by a former school employee.

It was a unanimous decision by the board with little discussion among members.

The lawsuit, which was filed by the mother of the students says the negligence of the school district, and the Iowa's Jobs for America's Graduates program-- or I-JAG-- were responsible for Erick DeLeon's ability to have contact with the girl after school hours.

The 30-year-old DeLeon ran the I-JAG program at North High School.

He was also a soccer coach at West High School.

DeLeon, the district, and I-JAG face a claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress while the girl's mother is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

"We do not yet have a signed settlement agreement and the case has not yet been dismissed," said Sioux City School's Superintendent, Dr. Paul Gausman. "I cannot comment any further about this matter until those two things have occurred."

The Sioux City School District's attorney said it's a fair settlement between both parties.

"It was an opportunity for everyone involved to put it behind them for a certain result and not have to go through the process," said attorney Doug Phillips.

The next step is for Phillips, and the family's attorney, to work out the language of the settlement agreement.

Phillips says that could take a couple of days or weeks.

Once both parties have agreed to the settlement's language it'll be finalized and complete.

DeLeon was found guilty of "sexual exploitation by a school employee" and sentenced to three years of probation, and a suspended five-year prison sentence.

Previous:

Sioux City Community School leaders have approved a $20,000 settlement agreement.

The settlement stems from a federal lawsuit filed by the mother of a student who had sex with a former school employee.

The complaint says the negligence of the school district, and the Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates program were responsible for Erick DeLeon's ability to have contact with the girl after school hours.

Sioux City Community Schools cannot comment further because this is an ongoing case.

KTIV's Michelle Schoening is at the special meeting of the School Board and will bring more details later on News 4.