Account Executive - KTIV - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Account Executive - KTIV

KTIV News 4 is taking applications for an Account Executive.  The ideal candidate is coachable, thrives in a goal-oriented team environment and has strong interpersonal skills. If you are motivated by an excellent product, great compensation, and working with talented people in a team environment, then we want to talk to you.

KTIV will provide outstanding income opportunities, benefit plan and sales support.  Apply today by sending cover letter, resume and reference to:

Adrian Wisner
General Sales Manager
KTIV Television Inc
2929 Signal Hill Drive
Sioux City, IA 51108

awisner@ktiv.com

KTIV is a Quincy Media Inc. station. Learn why our family owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best companies to work for in the industry today at www.careersatquincy.com.

EOE

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.