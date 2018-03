KTIV's Michelle Shoening gives you an inside look at the progress at the CF Industries Plant construction south of Sioux City.

When it comes to construction projects, there are none bigger than this.

KTIV's Michelle Schoening gives you an inside look at the progress at the CF Industries Plant construction south of Sioux City. See what it takes in manpower and materials to make a massive project like this a reality.

Watch tonight on KTIV News 4 at Ten.