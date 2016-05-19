Sioux Falls company buys Hilton Garden Inn, Bev's On The River

Ownership and management is changing hands at a riverfront hotel and restaurant in Sioux City.

Hegg Companies Incorporated from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, bought the Hilton Garden Inn riverfront hotel property from original developers Larry and Roger Miller. Hegg Hospitality Management, LLC, an affiliate of the company, will oversee 123-room hotel.

This will be the companies' first stake in property in Sioux City. The president of the company says improvements will come, but not to expect many sweeping changes in the near future. "One of the things we are required to do by the brand is come in and refresh the property," said Paul Hegg, president of Hegg Companies, Inc. "That's just something that they require that we do."

The deal included ownership of Bev's on the River, the attached marina and the outside tiki bar, Jolly Roger's. Just like renovations, Hegg tells KTIV there shouldn't be much job turnover when proprietary rights change hands. "From what we can tell, from the time we've been there, there's an excellent staff in place so we don't want to rock that boat at all," he added.

In terms of future plans, Hegg says, at the hotel, they're restricted on what they can do by the brand. Hegg says the company also manages hotels in Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska, as well as Sioux Falls. June 13 is when Hegg Companies, Inc. will take full control.

Brothers Larry and Roger Miller bought the marina in 2003. Bev's On The River opened in 2005. The hotel followed in 2008.

