After a stormy Wednesday night, more severe weather is possible Thursday

After another noisy night of weather, things will quiet down for most of the morning and early afternoon Thursday. Some might see a brief storm or two during this time, but overall it'll be warm and muggy with some sunshine and highs in the 80s.

It's later this afternoon when more strong to severe thunderstorms could develop and produce damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain with a small chance of an isolated tornado. The highest chance of that occurring is well south of Siouxland in Kansas and southern Nebraska.

Thunderstorms will continue into tonight, tomorrow and Saturday in recurring fashion before a drier day on Sunday which poses only an isolated chance of a shower or storm. Those become more widely scattered on Memorial Day and next Tuesday before breaking up more next Wednesday.