The Sioux City Parks and Recreation announced the Sioux City Municipal Band's 2016 Summer Concert Series.

Concerts will be held every Sunday starting June 5 - July 24 at the Grandview Park Bandshell located at 24th and Grandview. The concerts start at 7:30 p.m. and are free and appropriate for all ages.

This year, Michael Prichard will be the new band director.