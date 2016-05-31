Spencer Dream Center CEO resigns in wake of criminal investigation, new leadership moves forward

Spencer Dream Center Hours of Operation

Grand Avenue Free Medical and Dental Clinic: Medical 1st and 3rd Thursdays, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Walk-ins welcome. First-come, first served. Dental: By appointment only.

His Hands Extended Free Clothing Distribution: Thursdays 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Saturdays 9:00 a.m. - Noon

Food Outreach: 2nd and 4th Thursdays 2:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Underground Youth Outreach: Mon., Wed., Thu., and Fri. 3:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Say "Yes" to a Dress: By Appointment Only- call for information

360 Young Adults Outreach: Fridays at 8:30 p.m.

"Living Free" Small Groups: Meeting throughout the week

Terrazzo Coffeehouse: Monday - Saturday, 6:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

605 North Grand Ave.

Spencer, IA 51301, 712-580-4732

In 2010, a Spencer, Iowa pastor had a dream to revitalize a downtown hotel and make it a mecca for the less fortunate.

In 2012, his" Dream Center" became a reality.

Now in 2016, the pastor has stepped down as CEO of the center.

Kevin Grimes left the Dream center due to an ongoing criminal investigation.

And although it's a transitional time for the center, the new leadership team says they're not giving up on the dream.

Five years ago, Kevin Grimes converted a century-old hotel into a place of help for those in need in Spencer, Iowa.

The six floor hotel, turned Dream Center, offers services like youth outreach and tutoring, free food and clothing, a nonprofit coffee house and residential discipleship programs.

And although those services will continue...Grimes will not as he has signed off from the center. The reason?

"I will tell you he is under a criminal investigation and we are cooperating with all authorities. The Spencer Dream Center is trying to be as open and transparent as we can," said interim board chair at Spencer Dream Center, Chris Hart.

We do want to note that no charges have been filed in the investigation which centers around Grimes' role in the residential discipleship program.

The new executive director of the center, Pastor Nick Hanges, could say little regarding Grimes.

"The Dream Center, it's not associated with Kevin Grimes, it's not associated with one church or one person, it's associated with God," said Spencer Dream Center executive director, Pastor Nick Hanges.

Due to the investigation, Hanges says they plan to have a licensed, new low-level residential program with new policies and a new procedure manual.

"If they need treatment we're gonna send them somewhere else and we've changed a lot of our rules" said Spencer Dream Center executive director, Pastor Nick Hanges.

The Dream Center will continue fulfilling the growing needs of community members...offering a place to live, giving out 3 tons of food and 3 thousand articles of clothing each month, and helping people feel confident with programs like "Say Yes to a Dress," which offers free formal gowns to women...

"It's just that kind of love that's in the Dream Center and it's the kind of love that we just want the community to have," said "Say Yes to a Dress" coordinator, Marcia Cheevers.

Providing a free medical and dental clinic.

"We have people who otherwise couldn't and wouldn't seek dental care," said Spencer Dream Center Grand Avenue Free Clinic dentist, Dr. Dale Palmberg.

And restoring faith in people like Sarah Bush, who has lived at the center for 6 months and says their outreach efforts have given her hope again.

"Through a lot of abuse and a lot of trauma you lose sight of who you were and this has helped restore that to me. It brought it back to the thought of this is a really great life, this is a really great life and at some point you have to stop being a victim and you have to move forward," said Sarah Bush.

It's all about moving forward for the Dream Center.

We did reach out to Kevin Grimes and he did not have an immediate comment on the investigation. We also contacted the Clay County Attorney's Office. They say due to the ongoing investigation, they have no comment about the case at this time.