Patty Judge is a lifelong Iowan, a farmer, and a dedicated public servant running for the U.S. Senate.

Patty believes we need to break the obstruction and gridlock in Washington promoted by Chuck Grassley and start working on what matters – giving working families a fair shot to get ahead. Patty knows that our state and nation are strongest when we come together to get things done, just as she has throughout her career.

Patty was first elected to the Iowa State Senate in 1992, where she represented southern Iowa and served as the ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee. During her two terms in the Iowa Senate, Patty worked to build consensus on important legislation to create new opportunities for the state.

In 1998, Patty became the first and only woman to be elected Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture. During her eight years in this position, she worked tirelessly to promote renewable fuels and support Iowa’s ethanol and biodiesel industries. Today, renewable energy has become an integral part of Iowa’s economy – creating new jobs and reducing our reliance on foreign oil and fossil fuels.

Patty was elected Lieutenant Governor of Iowa in 2006, serving in that position for four years. During her term in office, she served as the Governor’s Homeland Security Advisor. In this role, she was instrumental in coordinating critical response operations during the floods of 2008 and nine other Presidentially declared disasters. Following the floods of 2008, Patty served as the first director of the Rebuild Iowa Office as it worked to rebuild homes and businesses on the way to recovery in flood affected communities.

Patty and her family have owned a cow/calf farm in Monroe County for over 40 years. In addition to the farming operation, Patty is also a former Registered Nurse and has many years of experience in the health care field, including public health. Patty has also owned and operated her own small business, selling and appraising real estate. During the farm crisis of the 1980s, she worked as a mediator with hundreds of farm families and creditors across the state to find solutions to financial troubles.

A lifelong Iowan, Patty Judge has been dedicated to community service, serving on the Albia Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, as a 4-H leader, a member of PEO, an honorary FFA Chapter farmer, and a member of the Iowa State Fair Board. She is married to John Judge and has three adult sons and three grandchildren, all of whom still call Iowa home.