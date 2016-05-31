Rick Bertrand was born and raised on a farm located on the Eastern edge of Sioux City. Rick’s father Bob, worked at Mid-American Energy for over 35 years and continues to farm, while his mother LuAnn worked her entire professional career and retired from Sears.

Rick graduated from Bishop Heelan High School in 1988 and attended Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge before earning his Bachelors degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 1993, majoring in Political Science. Rick is currently working on a Masters Degree in Organizational Leadership and is scheduled to graduate in August of 2016 with honors.

After college, Bertrand worked as a sales and marketing director within the bio-tech and pharmaceutical industry before founding his own commercial development company in 2010 where he now serves as President and specializes in urban revitalization projects and new townhome construction. Rick’s entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to his community has earned him the reputation as a tough, smart, and strategic guy who knows how to listen and get things done.

Rick has been married to his wife Tammy for 18 years and they have three children Addison (8), Will (6) and baby Henry who is just turned 4. Rick is an active pro-life Catholic, and has been praised statewide for his public “no exceptions” stance on abortion and has penned tens of thousands of letters for Iowa’s Right to Life.

Bertrand had never held a public office, yet in 2010 Rick was elected to the Iowa Senate as the first Republican from his Sioux City district in over 30 years. In 2014, Bertrand easily defended this heavily democratically targeted seat to become the first Republican ever to win re-election to the Iowa Senate from Sioux City proper.

In the Iowa Senate, Bertrand is known as a creative likable guy who votes his district, and knows how to drive his district’s agenda. Rick has never been shy about who he is there to represent and his pro-growth agenda. He has produced an impressive list of legislative accomplishments, specifically the largest commercial property tax cut in Iowa’s history, and has been recognized as “the guy who finished Highway 20”.

Rick was elected into Senate leadership in 2013 as the Republican Whip and is known statewide as a staunch grass roots leader in Iowa for gun rights. He has also penned thousands of letter for gun rights activists groups.

In 2014, the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association awarded Bertrand as a “Champion of Renewable Fuels” for his support of renewable energy. That same year, he also received awards from the Iowa Corn Growers and Iowa Soybean Association, while being recognized by Iowa Farm Bureau as a “Friend of Agriculture”.