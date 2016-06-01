Congressman Steve King grew up in a law enforcement family in Storm Lake, Iowa. He attended Denison Community High School, where he met Marilyn Kelly, and the two married in 1972. The King family set down their roots in southern Sac County on an acreage between Odebolt and Kiron. The King family has lived there for 43 years and are members of St. Martin's Church in Odebolt. Steve and Marilyn have three grown sons, three daughters-in-law, and seven grandchildren.



King founded his company, King Construction, in 1975; he began his business with one bulldozer and built it into a company that continues today under the ownership and management of his oldest son. One of the many lessons learned while growing both his family and his business was that government is overreaching and too often elected officials were unwilling to be a part of the solution.

King, finding himself frustrated with the status quo, climbed down off his bulldozer and ran for State Senate, winning the seat in 1996. Serving six years in the Iowa Senate, then Senator Steve King served as the Chairman of the State Government Committee and Vice Chairman of the Oversight Budget Committee. A fearless leader in the State Senate, he was also a member of the Appropriations Committee, Judiciary Committee, Business and Labor Committee, and the Commerce Committee.



King's lifelong work ethic has served him well as a Member of Congress. Elected in 2002 to the U.S. House of Representatives, he spends a tremendous amount of time in the 4th Congressional District engaging his constituents and has gained national stature as a leading Constitutional conservative. King is well-respected among many national conservative leaders as the general on the front lines.

Currently, King serves on the House Agriculture, Small Business, and Judiciary Committees. At the request of Speaker Paul Ryan, King also chairs the Executive Overreach Task Force in the US House, a group charged with examining actions of the Obama Administration disregarding Article 1 authority given to Congress in the Constitution.



King, a passionate defender of the sanctity of life, remains a national and steadfast voice for the unborn; He also made renewable energy his first priority as a member of Congress. King's legislation providing the small producer tax credit for ethanol companies was signed into law. Another current and important issue to King is his legislation to fully repeal ObamaCare. The full repeal was passed by the U.S. House with King's language repeatedly. King has had more amendments passed as a Member of Congress than any other actively serving Representative.



King's accomplishments are recognized not only in Iowa but on a national level as a Congressman and a statesman fighting to preserve our Constitution, showing a transparent and consistent pattern of supporting the rule of law and intent to dramatically decrease the size of government.



He is seeking re-election in 2016 in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District encompassing 39 counties.