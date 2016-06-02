Bob Krause

Bob is a caring person. It shows in the positions and projects he has undertaken during his very active life. He is a native Iowan who has been a state legislator, school board member, top federal official in the USDOT, national think tank director, colonel in the Army Reserve, international consultant, operator of a small business, and founder of an active veterans’ charity.

His veterans’ charity has recently been visible to Iowans for working to improve conditions at the Iowa Veterans Home for PTSD veterans, and also for writing and passing a state law dealing with Military Sexual Assault (MSA). “I took on MSA because no one else seems to be responding. I see it as a Human Rights issue – not a feminist issue,” said Krause.

Bob was raised on a Century farm near Fenton in Palo Alto County of which he is part owner. After graduating from high school, he attended University of Iowa. After graduating, Bob ran for state representative from his home area, and won. There, he chaired the Transportation Committee and was a floor whip for passage of Iowa’s Public Employees Collective Bargaining law. During this time, the Des Moines Register named him as one of the “Top 10 Most Effective Iowa Legislators.”

Bob left the legislature when he ran unsuccessfully for Treasurer of State. He then joined the Carter Administration as Regional head of the US Department of Transportation. There he was in charge of the field response to the bankruptcy of the Rock Island and Milwaukee Railroads, and also served as advocate to rural America on railroad deregulation.

After Bob left the Carter Administration, he went to Iowa State University, where he taught in the business school and also took graduate classes. He later joined the staff of the Council of State Governments (CSG), the national association for state government officials based in Kentucky. There, he ran a national think-tank on transportation policy and wrote several books on transportation policy. Recommendations from one of his books became national highway safety law.

Bob later moved to Florida, where he managed relations between cities and also lobbied for county legislation. In 1993 he returned to Iowa, and joined the Iowa DOT as district planner for a large part of eastern Iowa.

He left the Iowa DOT in early 2008 to advise the government of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on transportation policy. Upon his return to Iowa, he worked for a defense contractor in Des Moines until his retirement in January of this year.

Bob is a retired colonel with service in the National Guard and Army Reserve. He is past Iowa state president of the Reserve Officers Association (ROA) and past national public affairs officer for the ROA. He also served as state chair of the Iowa Democratic Veterans Caucus. He was military spokesperson during the mobilization of Des Moines’s 3rd Corps Support Command when it was called up for Bosnia, and was also Army Reserve spokesperson during Hurricane Andrew in Florida. He travelled to Korea often and wrote a portion of the contingency war plan for the Korean theater.

Vicky Matthiessen Krause, Bob’s wife, is an indigenous member of the Maori tribe in New Zealand. Together, he and his wife operate a small firm that rents apartments and does property development.