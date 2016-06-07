DECISION 2016: Clinton wins Democratic presidential primary in South Dakota

Hillary Clinton has won the Democratic presidential primary in South Dakota.



Clinton's narrow victory over Bernie Sanders came as several states voted in the last stages of the race for the party's nomination.



The former U.S. senator and secretary of state won endorsements from a string of key South Dakota Democrats ahead of the primary. Clinton also sent her husband, former President Bill Clinton, to campaign in Sioux Falls last month.



Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, made three stops in South Dakota in May.



The Democratic nominee will face presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump in November.

Clinton is hoping to repeat the victory she enjoyed in the state in 2008, when she defeated Barack Obama.



She didn't travel to South Dakota this cycle, relying instead on surrogates including her husband Bill Clinton, as well as grass-roots organizing.



Sanders rallied in three South Dakota cities in the weeks ahead of the election.



Donald Trump is the projected winner in the South Dakota GOP primary.

