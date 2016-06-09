What's Cookin'?: Baked Western Omelet

Baked Western Omelet

Prepared by Kay Econ

8 eggs

1 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt

8 ounces diced, cooked ham

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped green pepper

1/2 cup red bell pepper

Fresh chives for garnish



May serve with your favorite salsa.



Beat eggs, milk, and seasoned salt together in a large bowl. Stir in ham, cheese, onion, and bell peppers. Pour egg mixture

into a greased 8=inch square baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until eggs are cooked and omelet is set.

Cut into squares and garnish with chives or top with salsa, if desired. I double this recipe and make it in a crock pot the night before needed and just put it in the oven the next morning to save time. A real crowd pleaser!



Serve with mini muffins and fresh fruit.