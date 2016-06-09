What's Cookin'?: Baked Western Omelet

(KTIV) -
Baked Western Omelet
Prepared by Kay Econ
8 eggs
1 cup milk
1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt
8 ounces diced, cooked ham
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 cup finely chopped onion
1/2 cup chopped green pepper
1/2 cup red bell pepper
Fresh chives for garnish
May serve with your favorite salsa.
Beat eggs, milk, and seasoned salt together in a large bowl. Stir in ham, cheese, onion, and bell peppers. Pour egg mixture
into a greased 8=inch square baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour or until eggs are cooked and omelet is set.
Cut into squares and garnish with chives or top with salsa, if desired. I double this recipe and make it in a crock pot the night before needed and just put it in the oven the next morning to save time. A real crowd pleaser!
Serve with mini muffins and fresh fruit.