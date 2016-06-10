COLD CASE MURDER SOLVED: Men enter guilty plea in the death of T - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

COLD CASE MURDER SOLVED: Men enter guilty plea in the death of Tony "T-Bone" Canfield

Posted:
By Keith Bliven, News Director
Connect
Sioux City police were called to 1401 George Street in May 2011. Sioux City police were called to 1401 George Street in May 2011.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The men responsible for Tony "T-Bone" Canfield's death have pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Sioux City, Iowa.

Twenty-six-year-old Courtland Clark, from Flowery Branch, Georgia, 35-year-old Robert Beaver, from Sioux City, and 26-year-old Devery Hibbler, from Dumas, Arkansas, were convicted of one count of interference with commerce by robbery this morning.

In addition, Clark and Hibbler also pleaded guilty to one count of use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence causing death.  
    
Canfield was killed in may of 2011.
    
KTIV's Tiffany Lane was in federal court this morning and will have more details on KTIV News at 5 and 6.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.