COLD CASE MURDER SOLVED: Men enter guilty plea in the death of Tony "T-Bone" Canfield

The men responsible for Tony "T-Bone" Canfield's death have pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Sioux City, Iowa.



Twenty-six-year-old Courtland Clark, from Flowery Branch, Georgia, 35-year-old Robert Beaver, from Sioux City, and 26-year-old Devery Hibbler, from Dumas, Arkansas, were convicted of one count of interference with commerce by robbery this morning.



In addition, Clark and Hibbler also pleaded guilty to one count of use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence causing death.



Canfield was killed in may of 2011.



