Secretary of State Paul Pate introduces Safe at Home program to Iowa

Iowa's Secretary of State, and Woodbury county officials, have joined forces to protect survivors of domestic violence, sexual abuse, trafficking, and stalking.

The "Safe at Home" program is an address confidentiality program for those survivors.

The program acts as a mailing center for the victims, alters drivers' licenses to display generic home addresses, and allows the survivors to receive absentee voting ballots anonymously.

Woodbury County had 115 convictions on domestic abuse and sexual assault in 2015, and over 2,567 convictions came across the state of Iowa.

Safe at Home already has approximately 6,500 members living in Minnesota, Missouri, and Kansas.

Secretary of State Paul Pate urges the public to spread the word and help save these victims' lives.

"You probably know friends, neighbors who are in bad situations or have been victims and want to move over to becoming survivors and you should offer this resource to them and tell them hey I heard about a program you might want to look into. It is one more step in trying to get them on the right track."

Those who want to sign up for the program, or get more information, can visit the Safe at Home program's website or contact an advocate program.