Tuesday 6/21 overnight severe threat for Siouxland

Today and yesterday will bear many similarities in terms of the weather including a chance of seeing a few afternoon thunderstorms that could become severe.

Otherwise, the rest of the day will be warm and a touch more humid with highs in the middle 80s, a few clouds and steady southeast winds. Our storm (and severe) threat increases and becomes more widespread overnight tonight and could produce some large hail, damaging winds and brief heavy rain especially in areas north and east of Sioux City.

All of this should be cleared off by tomorrow leaving us warm and humid with highs near 90 degrees. The rest of the week should remain dry with our next storm chance arriving on Saturday.