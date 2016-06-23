"WHAT'S COOKIN'?": Rib Fest Recipe

Ingredients:
Baby Back Ribs 4 Racks
Mustard ½ cup
Pork Rib Dry Rub* 2 cups
Procedure:
1. Remove membrane by running a fork between rib and membrane and then insert figure in between membrane and rib and pull off from rib.
2. Distribute mustard among ribs; then rub the mustard evenly to coat the entire rib.
3. Sprinkle the dry rub (recipe to follow) evenly over the ribs and rub into meat with hands.
4. Place in smoker between 250-300° F for approximately 4-6 hours. Ribs should be tender enough to pull bone out of rib with little effort.
*Pork Rib Dry Rub
Sugar 2 ¼ CUP
Molasses 3 TBSP
Kosher Salt 1 ½ CUP
Chili Powder 1 ¼ CUP
Black Pepper ¾ CUP
Paprika ½ CUP
Ground Cumin ½ CUP
Ground Mustard ¼ CUP
Cayenne Pepper 2 TBSP
Rubbed Sage 2 TBSP
Ground Oregano 1 TBSP
Combine all ingredients until evenly mixed