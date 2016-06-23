"WHAT'S COOKIN'?": Rib Fest Recipe

Ingredients:

Baby Back Ribs 4 Racks

Mustard ½ cup

Pork Rib Dry Rub* 2 cups

Procedure:

1. Remove membrane by running a fork between rib and membrane and then insert figure in between membrane and rib and pull off from rib.

2. Distribute mustard among ribs; then rub the mustard evenly to coat the entire rib.

3. Sprinkle the dry rub (recipe to follow) evenly over the ribs and rub into meat with hands.

4. Place in smoker between 250-300° F for approximately 4-6 hours. Ribs should be tender enough to pull bone out of rib with little effort.

*Pork Rib Dry Rub

Sugar 2 ¼ CUP

Molasses 3 TBSP

Kosher Salt 1 ½ CUP

Chili Powder 1 ¼ CUP

Black Pepper ¾ CUP

Paprika ½ CUP

Ground Cumin ½ CUP

Ground Mustard ¼ CUP

Cayenne Pepper 2 TBSP

Rubbed Sage 2 TBSP

Ground Oregano 1 TBSP

Combine all ingredients until evenly mixed