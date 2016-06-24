Joni Ernst visits veterans in Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Joni Ernst visits veterans in Sioux City

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst met with veterans at North High School in Sioux City to hear from veterans who are concerned about the efficiency of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Ernst says it sometimes takes veterans 30 days to get needed medical attention from the VA clinics.

The process to set-up appointments or have prescriptions filled is also a hassle for veterans. 

Ernst spent 20 years in the Army Reserves and Iowa National Guard and vows to do her best to push VA reform through the U.S. Congress that allows her fellow veterans to get any help they need

"If they can go to a local clinic, or if it's even a non-VA provider, I want to allow that access," said Ernst. "We should not be putting up barriers for veterans to receive mental health care."

Some veterans believe the issues they're experiencing are because of a lack of VA funding.

One veteran says it's just not fair for those who fought for America's freedom.

"We're not only not funding the war, we're not funding the expenses that are gonna result when the men and women are coming back from there," said former U.S. Army Sergeant William Burrows. "And that's an injustice to those that served."

Ernst says she's had a hand in four pieces of Senate legislation to improve the health and safety of veterans in her tenure as U.S. senator.

Ernst is currently on her statewide tour of Iowa's 99 counties. Her next stop is in Mahaska County.  

