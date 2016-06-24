Martin O'Malley rallies Clinton supporters in northwest Iowa

Former Democratic presidential candidate, Martin O'Malley visited Hillary Clinton's Sioux City Field Office to rally Clinton supporters.

O'Malley made phone calls to northwest Iowa voters to get them to vote for Clinton this November.

His message is clear: Clinton is the only viable presidential candidate in this race.

"The difference could not be clearer. Donald Trump represents a sort of fascist appeal that is dangerous for our country," said O'Malley. "Secretary Clinton is the leader who has the toughness and the ability to pull us together."

O'Malley, of course, ran against Secretary Clinton in the democratic primary, but says he has no current plans to run for president again in 2020.