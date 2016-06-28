Explosions rock Istanbul airport, multiple injuries reported

Explosions rocked Turkey's largest airport Tuesday night, killing dozens and wounding scores more in what appeared to be a coordinated terror attack, officials said.

The gunmen opened fire around 10:30 p.m. local time (3:30 p.m. ET) at the entrance of the international arrivals area at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul, where fiery explosives sent people running for their lives, witnesses and officials said.

The number of dead and injured fluctuated steadily overnight amid the confusion, and Istanbul's governor said on television that at least 28 people were killed. The Associated Press reported that 31 people died, according to Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag, while the Turkish Red Crescent said casualties were at 35 with "over a hundred" injured. The death toll could not be independently confirmed by NBC News.

The White House condemned the blasts as a "heinous terrorist attack," and the U.S. State Department said it was determining if any victims were American.

