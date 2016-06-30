The jury has started deliberations in the first-degree murder trial of Lee Christensen. KTIV will have the latest online when they reach a verdict.



Thursday, the State and the defense presented their closing arguments in Emmet County, Iowa court.



Christensen is the Estherville teen on trial for the first-degree murder of Thomas Bortvit.



The State said Christensen could have gotten away with killing Bortvit if it hadn't been for a text from Bortvit to his girlfriend. The State said Christensen planned Bortvit's death, executed that plan, took Bortvit's life and covered his plan. The State said prior to the crime, Christensen was telling lies to people about where he was. The State said that's premeditated.



Christensen's defense said there's no doubt Christensen shot and killed Bortvit. They said it wasn't premeditated murder. The defense argues this was a crime of voluntary manslaughter, a "crime in the heat of passion."

KTIV's Tiffany Lane has been covering the trial all week and will have more when a verdict is reached.