"WHAT'S COOKIN'?" Recipes from the Iowa Egg Council

Easy Way Deviled Eggs

6 hard cooked eggs

2 Tablespoons mayonnaise

3/4 teaspoon prepared mustard

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

Optional: salt, pepper, dill weed, 1 tablespoon sweet pickle relish

Cut eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and place in a quart size resealable plastic bag. Put remaining ingredients in bag with yolks. Press out air and close bag. Knead until contents are thoroughly blended. Push contents toward corner. Snip about 1/2 inch off corner of bag. Squeezing bag gently, fill reserved whites with yolk mixture.

Any recipe can be used, but the bag idea is a very neat way of making deviled eggs and a wonderful way of transporting them. Wait until you have arrived before refilling egg whites. You do need to remember the scissors but will keep them from slipping together and getting messy when traveling in the car.

Broccoli Salad

6 hard cooked eggs, coarsely chopped

4 to 5 cups chopped broccoli

3 green onions, chopped

3/4 pound bacon, cooked and crumbled

2/3 cup raisins

4 ounces sunflower seeds

8 cherry tomatoes

Dressing:

1 cup light mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons vinegar

Combine salad ingredients. Mix dressing and pour over salad. Stir. Chill.

8 servings

Nutritional information: 375 calories, 27g fat, 5g saturated fat, 183 mg cholesterol, 678mg sodium, 23g carbohydrates, 4g fiber, 14g protein

Humpty Dumpty Dip

6 hard cooked eggs, chopped

2 tablespoons onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoons green pepper, finely chopped

1/2 cup low fat ranch salad dressing

1/3 cup French onion chip dip

1/2 cup ranch-flavored tortilla chips, crushed

Sliced olives (Optional to taste)

Chopped fresh parsley (optional)

How to hard-boil eggs:

In a small bowl, combine eggs, onion, and bell pepper. Blend dressing and chip dip together. Add to egg mixture. Just before serving, stir in crushed chips. If desired, garnish with sliced olives and parsley. Dip goes well with chips or vegetable dippers. Makes about 2 cups.

Place eggs in a single layer in a saucepan. Add water to a level of at least 1 inch above the eggs. Quickly bring the water to a boil. (I like to cover pan when bringing to a boil but it is easier to see if no lid is used.) Cover saucepan and remove from heat. Let stand covered for 12 minutes for large size eggs. Immediately drain off hot water and run cold water over eggs or place in an ice water bath. You may peel eggs immediately or store unpeeled eggs in refrigerator for up to one week. (A couple of hints-I like to shake eggs in the pan after first draining to crack shells. It seems to let water inside the shell to make peeling easier. Also, I like to roll on the counter or in my hands just before peeling each egg and it is suggested to start from the large end. In general, older eggs peel easier than fresh eggs but each egg is its own creation and some just peel easier than others!!!!)