Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to a fire at Kent Feeds Plant Monday morning

Sioux City fire crews responded to a semi trailer on fire at the Kent Feeds Plant in Sioux City late Monday morning.

It was a pretty tense situation for workers there because the big rig was on fire inside the building inside the loading area of the feed plant.



Once on scene, fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire workers inside the plant were evacuated.

On scene at Kent Feeds Plant where a semi caught fire in loading area; building evacuated, no injuries @ktivnews pic.twitter.com/lOMlOMB8fC — Michelle Schoening (@M_Schoening1) July 11, 2016





No one was injured but officials said the semi was a total loss and the loading area sustained minor damage.

Sioux City Fire Marshal Mark Aesoph said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Previous story:

Sioux City Fire Rescue tweeted around 11 a.m. of a call to the 4000 block of South Lewis Boulevard for a semi on fire inside a business.

First responders are reporting flames visible.

KTIV's Michelle Schoening is heading to the scene and will have more on News 4 at Noon.