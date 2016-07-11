Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to a fire at Kent Feeds Plant Mon - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to a fire at Kent Feeds Plant Monday morning

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City fire crews responded to a semi trailer on fire at the Kent Feeds Plant in Sioux City late Monday morning.

It was a pretty tense situation for workers there because the big rig was on fire inside the building inside the loading area of the feed plant.
  
Once on scene, fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire workers inside the plant were evacuated. 



No one was injured but officials said the semi was a total loss and the loading area sustained minor damage.

Sioux City Fire Marshal Mark Aesoph said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Previous story: 

Sioux City Fire Rescue tweeted around 11 a.m. of a call to the 4000 block of South Lewis Boulevard for a semi on fire inside a business. 

First responders are reporting flames visible. 

KTIV's Michelle Schoening is heading to the scene and will have more on News 4 at Noon. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.