Nice official: 'Tens of dead' when truck runs into crowd

Posted:

The former mayor of Nice, France, tweeted that a truck ran into a crowd on Bastille Day, killing multiple people.

Christian Estrosi, currently the head of the regional council of Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, said late Thursday that there are "tens of dead."

"Dear Nice residents, the driver of a truck appears to have caused tens of deaths. Stay for the moment in your homes. More info to come."

CNN affiliate BFM-TV reported that police and the truck occupants exchanged gunfire.

Developing story -- more to come

