Nice official: 'Tens of dead' when truck runs into crowd

The former mayor of Nice, France, tweeted that a truck ran into a crowd on Bastille Day, killing multiple people.
Christian Estrosi, currently the head of the regional council of Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, said late Thursday that there are "tens of dead."
"Dear Nice residents, the driver of a truck appears to have caused tens of deaths. Stay for the moment in your homes. More info to come."
CNN affiliate BFM-TV reported that police and the truck occupants exchanged gunfire.
Developing story -- more to come