RNC Day 4 Thursday speaker list

Thursday's theme is Make America One Again.



The Republican National Convention officials said America faces serious challenges at home and threats from abroad. In order to turn our challenges into opportunities and keep America secure, we need leadership that will focus on what unites us, not what divides us. Donald Trump will move our country beyond the divisive identity politics that have been holding us back by restoring leadership, building trust, and focusing on our shared love of country and our common goal of making America great again.



Primetime Program, 7 P.M. and LIVE Streaming coverage starts at 6:30 P.M.



Brock Mealer, Motivational Speaker

Brock Mealer is a walking miracle. After suffering a spinal cord injury on Christmas Eve of 2007, he was told he had a one percent chance he would ever walk again. Mealer’s story struck the hearts of millions of Americans. He sustained his injury in a car crash just five minutes away from his home. While his brother, an offensive lineman headed to the University of Michigan to play football, was able to free Brock from the wreckage, the two brothers lost their father, David, and Elliot’s girlfriend, Hollis Richer, in the crash. Today, Brock has conquered the odds and is able to walk again. He now shares his story with many, inspiring those he meets to join the one percent.



U.S Representative Marsha Blackburn (TN-7)

Rep. Marsha Blackburn was first elected to Congress from the 7th Congressional District of Tennessee in 2002. As a small business woman, author, mother, grandmother and Member of Congress, she has dedicated her service to making America a more prosperous place to live. No stranger to adversity and hard work, Marsha went to college on a 4-H scholarship and worked her way through school selling books for the Southwestern Company. She was one of their first female sales associates and one of their first female sales managers, assisting the company in establishing a division focused on women.



Governor Mary Fallin, Governor of Oklahoma

Mary Fallin is the current Governor of Oklahoma. The first woman elected to the job, Fallin earned the position through years of service to the people and the state of Oklahoma. Fallin started her career in politics serving two terms as a state representative. She then went on to serve as Lieutenant Governor, Congresswoman from the 5th District, and finally as Governor. Her tenure is also marked by the work she did when serving as the chairman of the National Governors Association, where she led a nationwide initiative to help better align education with the needs of a modern day workforce.



Dr. Lisa Shin, National Diversity Coalition for Trump

Dr. Lisa Shin, OD, is the owner of Los Alamos Family Eyecare, P.C. in Los Alamos, New Mexico. She is known and trusted as an authority on eye care and vision protection. Dr. Shin is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump. As a member of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump as well as a Trump delegate to the Republican National Convention, she has worked to support Donald Trump’s candidacy from New Mexico all the way to Cleveland, Ohio.



Reince Priebus, RNC Chairman

Reince Priebus’ three terms make him the longest-serving chairman in modern history. During his first term as chairman, Priebus oversaw a dramatic turnaround of the RNC, rescuing its finances, rebuilding the operations, and implementing the best ground game effort the committee had ever organized. Priebus dedicated his second term to taking the party’s message of freedom and economic opportunity to all states and all communities. By welcoming new voices and voters and harnessing the power of new technology, he led the RNC in building the infrastructure needed for a landslide GOP victory in the midterm elections. Now in his third term, Priebus is working to deliver victories in races across the country in the 2016 campaign.



Jerry Falwell, Jr., President of Liberty University and evangelical leader

Jerry Falwell, Jr. is currently serving as the President of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, appointed in 2007 after the death of his father, Jerry Falwell, Sr. Falwell attended Liberty University himself after which he earned his J.D. from the University of Virginia Law School. During his career he has worked in private practice and served as General Counsel for his father’s entities. Falwell is an evangelical leader and a proven Republican who stands up for America’s faith and liberties.



Peter Thiel, Venture Capitalist

As a venture capitalist and entrepreneur, he has been involved in some of the most dynamic companies to emerge from Silicon Valley over the past two decades. In 1998, Thiel made e-commerce easier, faster, and more secure by co-founding PayPal, defining a new era of fast and secure online commerce. He was the first outside investor and director at Facebook, and also launched Palantir Technologies, where he serves as chairman of the board of directors. Peter established and funds the Thiel Foundation, which promotes freedom in all its forms while working to advance technological progress and long-term thinking about the future.



Tom Barrack, CEO of Colony Capital

Tom Barrack is a real estate investor and the Founder and Executive Chairman of Colony Capital. Prior to starting his own business, Barrack served in the Reagan administration as Deputy Undersecretary of the Department of the Interior. Barrack and Donald Trump have worked together on many real estate deals during their time in business. They have developed a mutual admiration and respect, leading Barrack to support Trump’s bid to be President of the United States.



Ivanka Trump, Daughter of Donald Trump and EVP at the Trump Organization

Ivanka Trump is a real estate executive, entrepreneur, wife and mother. As Executive Vice President of Acquisitions and Development at the Trump Organization, she is leading some of the company’s most high-profile deals, including the $200-million conversion of the historic Old Post Office in Washington, DC into a luxury hotel and the $250-million renovation of the iconic Doral Golf Resort in Miami. Ivanka is also the founder of the fashion line Ivanka Trump Collection.



Donald J. Trump, Republican presumptive candidate for President of the United States