Clinton chooses Tim Kaine as running mate - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Clinton chooses Tim Kaine as running mate

Posted:

Hillary Clinton says Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine will join her on Democratic ticket as candidate for vice president.

Hillary Clinton says in a text message to supporters that she's picked Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine to join her on the Democratic ticket as their party's nominee for vice president.   

In the message, Clinton says: "I'm thrilled to tell you this first: I've chosen Sen. Tim Kaine as my running mate."   

Kaine is expected to join Clinton at a rally in Florida on Saturday.   

A favorite since the start of Clinton's search for a running mate, Kaine is a former governor of the battleground state and former mayor of Richmond.   

Kaine won election to the Senate four years ago after serving as the chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Clinton is choosing Kaine from a group that included Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.