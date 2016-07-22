Clinton chooses Tim Kaine as running mate

Hillary Clinton says Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine will join her on Democratic ticket as candidate for vice president.

Hillary Clinton says in a text message to supporters that she's picked Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine to join her on the Democratic ticket as their party's nominee for vice president.

In the message, Clinton says: "I'm thrilled to tell you this first: I've chosen Sen. Tim Kaine as my running mate."

I'm thrilled to announce my running mate, @TimKaine, a man who's devoted his life to fighting for others. -H pic.twitter.com/lTVyfztE5Z — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 23, 2016

Kaine is expected to join Clinton at a rally in Florida on Saturday.

A favorite since the start of Clinton's search for a running mate, Kaine is a former governor of the battleground state and former mayor of Richmond.

Kaine won election to the Senate four years ago after serving as the chairman of the Democratic National Committee.

Clinton is choosing Kaine from a group that included Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

