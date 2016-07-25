Philly makes history

The city of Philadelphia was founded in 1682. It served as the nation's capital from 1790 to 1800.



Jon Bari, constitutional walking tour founder said, "There are so many interesting things that happened here in Philadelphia, including the birth of America in 1776, the Constitution of the United States in 1787, and the Bill of Rights thereafter."

Many landmarks, including the Liberty Bell, are located here in Historic Philadelphia and Old City.



Bari said, "We go to the Declaration House where we see where Thomas Jefferson wrote those brave words of the Declaration of Independence. We go to Carpenter's Hall on the Tour where we actually hear about the first Continental Congress meeting to draw up the Declaration of Rights and Grievances as an appeal to King George in response to the outrage over the Boston Tea Party."



Independence Hall was built in 1753 to house the Colonial Legislature. It gained fame with the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

They call this the most historic square mile in America. This is the place where our founding Fathers come together, to create this nation.



Kathy Brown, University of Pennsylvania Professor of History said, "Philadelphia has a very long history of being the site of important conventions, starting with the Continental Congress meeting before there was a United States."



Philadelphia won the 2016 DNC over finalists Columbus, Ohio, and Brooklyn, New York.



Brown said, "It has been the site of battles for human rights movements, for social justice in its long history. So in some ways it is fitting that this would be where the first woman nominee would accept the nomination."



Bari said, "We're so thrilled to have the DNC here in Philadelphia. We had the RNC several years back and we're so happy to have the DNC here now."