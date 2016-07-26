The Democratic Party said it wants every Democrat to have a voice in our Platform process.

This year’s platform process is the most representative and inclusive in history. They held a series of events across the country and thousands of people submitted video and written testimony online. To read the 2016 Party Platform please click here.



DNC speaker list for Tuesday - July 26

Jelani Freeman: Jelani grew up in foster care in Washington, DC and is a former intern in Hillary Clinton’s Senate office. Since receiving his law degree, he has worked to bring opportunity to kids at risk.

Thaddeus Desmond: Similar to Hillary’s work at the Children’s Defense Fund, Thaddeus is a child advocate social worker in Philadelphia.

Dynah Haubert: Dynah, of Philadelphia, PA, is a lawyer who works for a disability rights organization and teaches those with disabilities to advocate for themselves.

Kate Burdick: Kate, originally from Philadelphia, PA, is a staff attorney at the Juvenile Law Center in Philadelphia.

Anton Moore: Anton, from Philadelphia, PA, founded and runs a nonprofit community group that strives to bring awareness and educate youth on gun violence.

Dustin Parsons: Dustin, from Little Rock, Arkansas, is currently a fifth grade teacher at an elementary school in his home state.

Students from Eagle Academy: As a senator, Hillary Clinton supported the creation of the Eagle Academy to educate at-risk youth in New York City. Eagle Academy was featured in the ad Came Through during the New York primary.

Joe Sweeney: Joe, of New York, NY, was a detective with the NYPD on September 11, 2001. When the towers were hit, he rushed down to the World Trade Center and began digging through the rubble for survivors.

Lauren Manning: Lauren was a former executive and partner at Cantor Fitzgerald. She is one of the most catastrophically wounded survivors of 9/11. Lauren battled single digit odds of survival, spending more than six months in the hospital and fought recovering through the next decade from an 82.5% total body burn. Lauren asked then, Senator Hillary Clinton to support the injured and she has remained unflagging in her commitment and dedication.

Ryan Moore: Ryan, originally from South Sioux City, NE, has spondyloepiphyseal Dysplasia dwarfism and has known Hillary Clinton since 1994 when his family came to Washington, DC for an event to advocate for health care reform. Brian Moore, Ryan’s father, lost his job when his employer was unwilling to cover treatment for Ryan’s health condition. Ryan has stayed in contact with Hillary ever since.

President Bill Clinton: Speaker: President Bill Clinton

Mothers of the Movement: Speaker: Mothers of the Movement