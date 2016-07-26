UPDATE: Yankton Police release photo of wanted bank robber

Update:

Yankton Police say a suspicious package found at a bank robbery was not dangerous.

Authorities continue their search for an individual who robbed the Wells Fargo on 2nd and Cedar Streets around five Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the individual came into the bank, asked for money and left a suspicious package inside.

The individual left the bank in a SUV and is still on the loose. An example of what the car looked like is the photo in this story.

Authorities blocked off the area while investigating the package.

One man who lived a block away, said he had to evacuate his apartment when the incident happened.

"I was definitely nervous," said Trevor Hickens, a Yankton, South Dakota resident who was evacuated from his apartment. "I mean that's not something typical of Yankton, South Dakota. This is a very small, safe community. The Yankton Police Department does a wonderful job at keeping all the residents safe and this is just something completely out of the blue."

Hickens and other residents a block away from the bank were kept out of their apartments until authorities determined the area was safe about five hours later.

Police can't say how much money was taken from the bank at this time. Yankton Police Chief Brian Paulsen says there were about three employees working at the bank and no customers when the robbery occurred. He said everyone is safe, but they were sent home after the incident.

Authorities continue to look for the individual who robbed the bank. They can't identify if it was a male or female, but the person was dressed as a male, with gray hair. A picture from the police department shows the individual wearing a red hat and black top during the robbery.

Anyone who has any information on the individual's location is asked to contact police immediately.

