DNC Speaker list for Thursday, July 28

The Democratic Party wants every Democrat to have a voice in our Platform process.

This year’s platform process is the most representative and inclusive in history. We held a series of events across the country and thousands of people submitted video and written testimony online. To read the 2016 Party Platform please click here.

Henrietta Ivey: Henrietta is a home care worker Hillary met while campaigning in Michigan who is helping to lead the Fight for $15.

Beth Mathias: Beth works two jobs and her husband works the night shift at a factory in Ohio. Hillary met Beth at a roundtable in Marion.

Jensen Walcott & Jake Reed: Jensen was fired from her job at a pizza restaurant in Bonner Springs, KS for asking her boss why she was paid 25 cents less than her male co-worker and friend, Jake. After Jensen and Jake’s story came to light, Hillary tweeted “Good for you, Jensen. Every woman deserves equal pay, no matter what her age. Keep up the hard work—and courage!”

Khizr Khan: Khizr Khan’s son, Humayun S. M. Khan was a University of Virginia graduate and enlisted in the U.S. Army. Khan was one of 14 American Muslims who died serving the United States in the ten years after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Clinton spoke extensively about Kahn during a speech in Minneapolis.

