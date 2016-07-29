Stephanie Reilly - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Account Executive

Stephanie Reilly

Posted:
Meet Stephanie! Meet Stephanie!

Stephanie Reilly grew up all over the state of Iowa and  graduated from the University of Iowa with a BA in Political Science. 

Her career path has included retail management in both small and large businesses with a focus on customer service, advertising and marketing.  

She is proud to now call Sioux City her home and as an Account Executive, she is excited to see local businesses grow to their greatest potential while partnering with KTIV. 

Contact Stephanie at 712-226-5478 to learn how she can produce the results that matter to you!

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.