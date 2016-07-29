Stephanie Reilly grew up all over the state of Iowa and graduated from the University of Iowa with a BA in Political Science.



Her career path has included retail management in both small and large businesses with a focus on customer service, advertising and marketing.



She is proud to now call Sioux City her home and as an Account Executive, she is excited to see local businesses grow to their greatest potential while partnering with KTIV.



Contact Stephanie at 712-226-5478 to learn how she can produce the results that matter to you!