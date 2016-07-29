An event at the Plymouth County Fair honors fallen officers

An event going on at the Plymouth County Fair is honoring officers this year.

Each year the Plymouth County police department hosts the Marshall's Office in their old town area.

The office features the Plymouth County top 10 most wanted list and those coming through can even be put into jail.

This year's theme is honoring fallen officers across the United States and the world.

Those coming through can see memorials where officers have fallen and the officers who went down to represent them at their funerals.

"With what's going on with officers and communities, we're trying to promote a strong bond," said Craig Bartolozzi, Plymouth County Chief Deputy. "And we do have a very good bond with our communities here in Plymouth County."

People also signed a poster board for the Baton Rouge and Dallas Police Departments.

Plymouth county officers said they will be sending it to those departments at the end of the fair.