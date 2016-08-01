UPDATE: Northwestern Iowa man pleads not guilty to charges of ve - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Northwestern Iowa man pleads not guilty to charges of vehicular homicide

Posted:
By Carl Norquist, Producer
PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KTIV) -

UPDATE: February 9, 2018

A northwestern Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to charges in a fatal 2016 all-terrain vehicle crash. 

27-year-old Garrett Crowl entered the plea Thursday in O'Brien County District Court. 

Investigators say Crowl was driving an ATV recklessly while under the influence of marijuana on July 30, 2016, when he lost control in a recreation area near Sheldon and crashed into a tree. 

His passenger, 25-year-old Shaleah Donavon, died in the accident

On Thursday, February 8, Attorneys for Crowl filed an order of arraignment.

Crowl will be appearing in court on March 12 for a pretrial conference. A jury trial is set for April 17 at the O'Brien County Courthouse. 

PREVIOUS:

A Sheldon, Iowa woman is dead after a four-wheeler accident at a farm in O'Brien County Saturday night.

26-year-old Garrett Crowl, of Ashton, lost control of the four-wheeler on gravel and slid sideways.

The O'Brien County Sheriff's Office says that's when the four-wheeler rolled sideways and struck a tree.

Crowl and passenger, 25-year-old Shaleah Donavon, were transported by ambulance to Sanford Medical Center.

Donavon died at the hospital.

Crowl was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls. 

