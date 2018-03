And, a former Siouxland college swimmer will be competing in his second Olympic Games.

Giordan Harris qualified for in the 50 meter Freestyle.

The event starts on August 11.

Harris swam at Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville from 2013 to 2015.

The 23-year-old will represent his home country of the Marshall Islands.

He also swam for the Marshall Islands from the 2012 Olympics in London.