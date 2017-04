Sioux City native Shelby Houlihan is heading to Rio to compete in the 5,000 meters.

Family, friends and the community gathered together to wish Sioux City native and East High graduate Shelby Houlihan good luck in the Rio Olympics.

Houlihan is preparing to leave for Rio to run in the Women's 5000m race.

The video is now ready and we want you to share your good luck wishes and any photos with Shelby too!

Good Luck Shelby! All of Siouxland is cheering for you.

You can see Shelby race on Tuesday, August 16 by watching the Track Live Stream feed: Day 11 morning session here: http://stream.nbcolympics.com/track-feed-day-11-morning?chrcontext=ktiv

The Siouxland Chamber will also host a watch party for Shelby's race.

The party starts at 7:00 a.m. that's about a half-hour before the first qualifying heat.

That event will be at the Sioux City Convention Center.

And, we encourage you to share your good luck wishes and photos with Shelby!