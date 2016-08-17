Security cameras show driver slam into gas pump, igniting deadly blaze

One person is dead and another is injured after an accident at a Georgia gas station Tuesday morning.

Security video shows an SUV losing control and hitting a gas pump, causing the vehicle to flip and the pump to ignite.

The 87-year-old driver, James Lester, was killed and one person was injured in the crash.

"When we got on scene, we could tell by the voice coming over the radio just how intense it was. You know, making sure everyone stayed back because we didn't know if it was going to explode," Capt. Doug Struble said.

