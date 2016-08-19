UPDATE: Sioux City Police identify man pulled from the Missouri River on Friday

Around 2:30 p.m., rescuers removed a body from the Missouri River and put it in an ambulance at the boat ramp.

Sioux City police said first responders pulled 41-year-old Conrad J. Parker from the Missouri River after getting a call around two p.m. that a man was seen going into the water just south of the Anderson Dance Pavilion in Sioux City, Iowa.

Sioux City Fire Rescue found Parker unconscious floating downriver near the railroad bridge.

They put him in a boat and rushed him up the river to the Sioux City boat ramp, where EMTs performed CPR.

Fire officials say the man was first spotted by two women who were at the Pavilion.

"It was witnessed by some people that were down by the Pavilion. This gentleman entered the water and they kind of kept track of him as he floated down into the middle of the river and he started to veer off to the left-hand side of the river until they lost sight of him," said Sioux City Assistant Fire Chief, Brad Robinson.

The Assistant Fire Chief also says that by the time Parker was recovered, he had no pulse and was not breathing.

An ambulance took him to a local hospital where doctors were not able to revive him. Sioux City police said Parker was a transient.

Investigators said the cause of death is an accidental drowning.