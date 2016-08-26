UPDATE: Manhunt over in Dakota County, suspect taken into custody

UPDATE:

Kraig Beltz was taken into custody by the South Sioux City Police and the Dakota County Sheriff's Office at 9:45 Friday night.

Beltz was located in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

He was arrested on counts of assault in the second degree, terroristic threats and disturbing the peace.?

PREVIOUS STORY:



Authorities have named 35-year old Kraig Beltz as the individual being sought regarding the assault.



According to the Dakota County Sheriff's office, deputies were called out at 3:57 a.m. Thursday to the campgrounds along the Missouri River off of Dixon Path in Dakota County.



When the deputies arrived a male was located that had been hit in the head with either a hammer or club.



The victim was taken to an area hospital and treated for his injuries.



At 9:20 a.m. deputies were dispatched to Covington Links Golf Course to reference a backpack that was located at the course.



A little past noon a male matching Beltz's description returned to the golf course inquiring about the backpack.



The matter is still under investigation any anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact the Dakota County Sheriff's office at (402) 494-7555.



PREVIOUS STORY:



Authorities in South Sioux City and Dakota County continue their search for a Sioux City man authorities say assaulted his coworker late Thursday night.



The Dakota County Sheriff's Office, South Sioux City Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol have all been on the scene Friday afternoon.



The Dakota County Sheriff says, the man pulled a firearm and attacked a man he works with at a motorcycle shop, with a hammer.

The attack was at a party nearby and the sheriff says it was over money.



Authorities say the suspect left a gun and some other magazines in a bag in the corn fields.

The Dakota County Sheriff says the suspect was last seen at the golf course around noon Friday looking for the bag.



The sheriff's office encourages people to be on the lookout for the suspect.

"Just like anytime be aware if someone's in your yard," said Chris Kleinberg, Dakota County sheriff. They're lurking around at night or something of course make sure they call 911 right away and let us know. But you know, if they are in this area and they want to keep an eye out, we sure appreciate it."



Friday's search included police dogs and a helicopter.



The Dakota County Sheriff says they are pretty sure they know the suspect and that they believe he is in the corn fields but that the tall corn has made the search difficult. They do say they guarantee they will find him.



Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to contact authorities immediately.



He is a middle-aged white man with reddish hair.

PREVIOUS STORY:



Dakota County, Nebraska authorities say they are responding to a "situation" at near the Covington Links Golf Course in South Sioux City.

Authorities currently have the street blocked off at Golf Road and E Avenue.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska State Patrol and Sioux City Police are on scene.

KTIV has a crew on scene and KTIV's Tiffany Lane will have more on News 4 starting at Five.