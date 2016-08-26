Sioux City officials update public on Emerald Ash Borer

Sioux City officials are updating the public on an issue that is heading Siouxland's way.

The recent discovery of Emerald Ash Borer in Omaha led city officials to discuss what is being done to prepare for the arrival of E-A-B.

Due to the growing concern for ash trees, Diversification of tree species in Sioux City is needed.

Recommendations are that no one species of tree should compromise over ten percent of the tree population.

Sioux City's Parks Department hasn't planted any ash trees since 2005.

One parks official explained the importance of today's update.

"A lot of people have questions, you know, 'Should I start treating right now?' 'Is it here?' 'What can be done?' Things like that. It's just an update, here's where we are, here's where we're going to be hopefully by late winter, early spring. said Kelly Bach, Parks Maintenance Field Supervisor.

City staff is currently taking inventory of street trees as part of an E-A-B management plan.

Once the plan is complete, it will be presented to the city council for approval.