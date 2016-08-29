Sioux City's Shelby Houlihan shares her Rio experience

Her run in Rio captivated fans in Siouxland.



Olympian Shelby Houlihan shared her experience about the race of her lifetime.



"It was kind of a surreal moment, really. I still kind of pinch myself at times it doesn't really feel like it happened."



Houlihan came in 11th place in the Olympic 5000 meters on August 19th.



The East High graduate talked to KTIV from Portland, Oregon where she now lives and trains.



She says she felt all of the support from Siouxland.



And, she appreciated the big crowds that showed up for two watch parties at the Sioux City Convention Center.



"Just being able to represent my hometown and have all of you believe me and back me up and support me. Is absolutely, amazing!"



Houlihan dreamed of making the Olympics as a child and she shared this advice for reaching your goals in life.



"I think some people just see their dreams as being a little far-fetched and might not happen. I think as a young age I thought this would happen for me and I didn't have a back-up plan."



Houlihan says while running during the Olympics she stayed focused on the race. She didn't even get to see the Olympic Village. She admits her final race in Rio wasn't her best. She wanted to break 15 minutes. She had hoped to place in the top 8. She's now getting ready for the final race this season in New York City. Then she'll start training again in October for next season with her eyes on a future prize.



"My sights are definitely set on 2020. Not sure what race I'll be running, Hopefully the 5K again."



Houlihan says she hopes to make it back to Sioux City sometime next month.