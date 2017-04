Keith Bliven joined KTIV in May of 2016. He has over 20 years of experience working in 'news'. He is the recipient of several regional Edward R. Murrow awards, Associated Press Awards, as well as the 2012 Sigma Delta Chi Award for Breaking News Coverage.



Bliven has worked at several stations, all in the Southeast. Most recently he served as Executive Producer at WDSU in New Orleans, LA. Bliven also served as Assignment Manager at WJTV in Jackson, MS and as a Producer at WTVA in Tupelo, MS. He began his career at WKRG in Mobile, Alabama.

In his spare time, he enjoys talking around the world through Amateur Radio, traveling to historic locations and discovering the many small towns around Siouxland.



Email Keith at kbliven@ktiv.com.