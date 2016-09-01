Republican nominee Donald Trump once again insists that Mexico will pay for new border wall, just hours after claiming it wasn't discussed during his talks with President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Donald Trump unveiled a "hard line" plan on immigration Wednesday evening, calling for the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants.

His speech came hours after a visit to Mexico, where talks with President Enrique Pena Nieto sparked their own controversy.

Trump, who has repeatedly vowed to build a wall along the border, with Mexico footing the bill, said the issue wasn't discussed.

"We didn't discuss who pays for the wall. We didn't discuss it," Trump told reporters.

He later explained "They don't know it yet they are going to pay for it."

The Mexican government tweeted that they did discuss who pays for the wall, that Mexico won't do it, and that's not negotiable.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine called it "diplomatic amateur hour."

"It shows that he sort of folded under pressure and didn't have the backbone to say to the Mexican president what he's been saying over and over again," Kaine said.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2ctkrWc

