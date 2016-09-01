Tri-Con Fall event for gamers and anime fans will be held Labor Day weekend

Tri-State Gamers is bringing Tri-Con event to the Marina Center this weekend, where there will be over 50 games to participate in.

Hundreds of gamers and anime fans are expected to gather at the Marina Center in South Sioux City this weekend for the Tri-Con Fall event.

The event is sponsored by the Tri-State Gamers and will be taking place through Labor Day beginning at noon on Friday, September 2nd.

The event will feature over 50 games for attendees to take part in.

Event games include Dungeons and Dragons and play-to-win games.

Another attraction of the convention are the tournaments including Star Wars X-Wing miniatures on Saturday and Sunday and Bolt Action and Flames of War World War II miniatures on Saturday.

Popular Magic the Gathering events and kids activities will also be available.

There is a board game library available at the event for attendees to use.

For more information and a full schedule list, visit Tri-State Gamers.