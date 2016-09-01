Rock Valley, Iowa man dies after crash in South Dakota

A Rock Valley, Iowa man has died after a crash earlier this week in Minnehaha County, South Dakota.

News release from The South Dakota's Highway Patrol:

What: Two-vehicle crash

Where: South Dakota Highway 42, mile marker 377, two miles east of Rowena

When: 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2016

Driver No. 1: Rohit Shah, 57, Rock Valley, Iowa

Vehicle: 2004 Toyota Rav 4

Driver No. 2: Phillip Gacke, 30, Canton, SD

Vehicle: 2007 International Truck Tractor

One person has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 30, 2006, east of Rowena.

South Dakota's Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office, Valley Springs Fire Department and Med-Star Ambulance.