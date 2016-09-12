Woodbury Board of Supervisors candidates take questions from residents

Siouxlanders got to hear from eight candidates for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors on Monday.

The forum was held as part of the Rotary Club at the Sioux City Convention Center.

The candidates presented their views on some of the election's key issues.

Residents also asked the candidates about issues important to the public.

In District 1, incumbent Jackie Smith is challenged by Keith Radig.

Marty Pottebaum, Brian Miller and incumbent Mark Monson are vying for the District 3 seat.

And, the race for the seat in District 5 includes three newcomers: Bruce Garbe, Rocky DeWitt and Gary Niles.