Sheriff's Reserve deputies sacrifice their time for the community

A group of Siouxlanders spend much of their time training and volunteering to keep the community safe.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office Reserve Unit has been a major part of the sheriff's office since 1981.

Reserves are citizens, who volunteer their personal time to work as non-paid deputy sheriffs.

One reserve deputy says that the training they are put through helps them prepare for challenges they face on the job.

"It's very intense," said Wesley Rueter, Sheriff's Reserve Deputy for the Woodbury County Sheriff's Reserve Unit. "It's a long course. It takes a couple years to get through the whole entire course, but it's not the full-blown, every day of the week academy that the certified deputies go through."

Reserves have a variety of responsibilities while on duty, including assisting with crowd and traffic control, training of full-time law enforcement, court security and transportation of inmates.

Being a part of the unit often means sacrificing time with family and friends.

"It can be challenging at times, especially during the summer, during the busy outdoor events and things like that that we help cover," said William Brooks, Sheriff's Reserve Deputy for the Woodbury County Sheriff's Reserve Unit. "But, you know, families are usually pretty understanding and we do the best we can to balance everything."

The reserve unit is hosting the "Sheriff Shootout" golf tournament at Whispering Creek Golf Course on Thursday.

The event will help raise money for equipment and training for the unit.