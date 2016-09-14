Iowa Supreme Court justices hear arguments in Des Moines Water Works case

The Iowa Supreme Court must now decide whether to weigh in on a lawsuit that pits Des Moines Water Works against upstream farmers accused of contaminating rivers with nitrates from fertilizer.

Wednesday, the justices heard arguments in the case, which asks the court to decide whether agriculture drainage districts, in Sac, Calhoun, and Buena Vista counties, have immunity from lawsuits.

The court also has to decide whether the water utility can seek monetary damages.

Water Works officials say removing excess nitrate from water cost $1.5 million last year alone.