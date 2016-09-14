Iowa Supreme Court justices hear arguments in Des Moines Water W - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa Supreme Court justices hear arguments in Des Moines Water Works case

Posted:

The Iowa Supreme Court must now decide whether to weigh in on a lawsuit that pits Des Moines Water Works against upstream farmers accused of contaminating rivers with nitrates from fertilizer.    

Wednesday, the justices heard arguments in the case, which asks the court to decide whether agriculture drainage districts, in Sac, Calhoun, and Buena Vista counties, have immunity from lawsuits.

The court also has to decide whether the water utility can seek monetary damages.

Water Works officials say removing excess nitrate from water cost $1.5 million last year alone.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.